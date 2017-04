BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – In the fight against drugs, Boone County took aim at overdoses Monday night.

They did so by giving away Narcan to anyone who showed up to a training.

The Health Department held a one-hour training session Monday night. It included a powerpoint and video to teach residents how to use Narcan, a live-saving drug that’s administered in order to reverse the effects of an overdose of opiates, like heroin.

