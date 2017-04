INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities were bust fighting a fire that did damage to a home on the city’s north side Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at a garage in a home on Randall Road, not far from 75th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The flames eventually spread to the home nearby.

There are no reported injuries.

Officials are investigating what may have caused the fire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...