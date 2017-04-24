Police: 80-year-old man arrested for raping woman trying to sell tablet in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men have been arrested and one of them has been accused of raping a woman that was trying to sell an electronic tablet.

The Kokomo Police Department said a woman went to a residence in the 1400 block of North Lafountain Street to sell an electronic tablet on Sunday night. Just before 6 a.m. Monday, a 911 call was made by the victim saying she had been confined and raped at gunpoint. Officers found the victim and sent her to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at his residence and obtained a search warrant. Around 11:30 a.m., a SWAT team approached, leading two men to walk out of the residence without incident.

Two men, 80-year-old William Graham and 56-year-old Robert Meriwether, Sr. have been arrested. Graham faces preliminary charges of rape, confinement and armed robbery. Meriwether was arrested for body attachment and a failure to appear warrant.

Mugshots for the suspects have not yet been made available.

Police said the victim is being treated for minor injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

