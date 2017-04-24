Sketch of deadly accident catches the attention of a local family

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – The intersection at Mitthoeffer Road and Pendleton Pike is under the microscope.

This after three people died at the intersection in the past five months.

On November 14, Norman and Selma Elling died following a crash involving a Lawrence police officer.

Earlier this month, Kurt Lowery died when he crashed into an SUV at the same intersection.

Lowery’s family returned to the scene on Sunday for a prayer vigil. Once on the scene, they noticed a sketch in the middle of the street.

Accident reconstruction crews left an outline of Lowery’s body on the pavement.

24-Hour News 8 has learned a new employee on the accident team did not follow protocol when making markings.

Once notified of the sketch, Lawrence officers blocked off a portion of Mitthoeffer Road and Pendleton Pike.

The officers then spray painted over the sketch. Late Monday evening, the Lowerys were thankful to learn the Lawrence Police Department covered the markings up.

“We are very thankful to WISH-TV and the Lowery family for bringing this to our attention, every incident we work is an opportunity to review what we do well,” said Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, Lawrence Police Department.

