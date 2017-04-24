Texas cat faces off with rattlesnake in viral photo

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (WCMH) — Police in Texas warned people about the end of snake hibernation season with a photo of a cat facing off with a mad rattlesnake.
In a post to Facebook, the Laguna Vista Police Department shared a series of photos asking for residents to be careful after a large rattlesnake was found near a walking trail.
It’s one of the photos in particular that caught a lot of people talking.
PHOTO: Rattlesnake captured
PHOTO: Rattlesnake captured x
