Trial set to begin for Jeffrey Fairbanks after being accused of killing infant daughter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who is accused of killing his infant daughter, baby Janna, is set to begin his trial Monday.

Police arrested Jeffrey Fairbanks in August of 2015 after he was accused of killing his infant daughter and hiding her body.

Authorities said Fairbanks told them he covered his 3-month-old daughter’s face with a pillow to muffle her crying.

Fairbanks initially told authorities that he buried her in a cornfield, but later said he threw the body in a dumpster.

A blanket would be found matching the description of the one baby Janna was wrapped up in at a landfill, but her body was never found.

Fairbanks faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...