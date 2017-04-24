Woman arrested for DUI with child in vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with her 1-year-old child in the vehicle over the weekend.
It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Marr Road near County Road 450 North in Columbus when authorities were alerted that a woman had run off the road several times and was slamming on her brakes in an attempt to get a driver to crash into her.
Authorities later located 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades with her child.
Rhoades attempted to get back into her vehicle and was eventually arrested.
She faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.