Woman arrested for DUI with child in vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with her 1-year-old child in the vehicle over the weekend.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Marr Road near County Road 450 North in Columbus when authorities were alerted that a woman had run off the road several times and was slamming on her brakes in an attempt to get a driver to crash into her.

Authorities later located 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades with her child.

Rhoades attempted to get back into her vehicle and was eventually arrested.

She faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.

