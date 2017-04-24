Workforce Week to kickoff Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual Workforce Week will begin Monday.

The week is dedicated to the city’s downtown employees by holding team-building events, celebrations and even a 5K.

The scheduled events are:

  • Monday, April 24 — A lunchtime pep rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will be held to kickoff the event. Mayor Joe Hogsett will be in attendance.
  • Tuesday, April 25 — Meal discounts will be given throughout downtown.
  • Wednesday April 26 — A 5K walk/run will kickoff downtown at the Downtown Canal Walk at 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 27 — A State of Downtown will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Union Station.
  • Friday, April 28 — Mayor Hogsett will help kickoff the HandleBar Hot Lap races on Monument Circle at 11 a.m.

