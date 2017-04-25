3 teens sent to hospital following rollover crash in Vigo Co

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a crash sent three 17-year-old females to the hospital Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 15 when the driver of a white Mitsubishi Galant traveled over the edge of a lane, causing her to over-correct and flip the vehicle.

A passing driver saw the vehicle on its top and alerted authorities after assisting the young women.

Preliminary investigations have determined that the driver was reportedly late for an appointment appeared to have been speeding.

All three of the women in the car were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

