INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With 33 days until the 101st Indianapolis 500, Downtown Indy and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are introducing a new way for fans to get revved up for the race.

It’s called #500FashionFridays and fans are encouraged to wear black, white and checkers to work, school and anywhere else every Friday in May to show their pride for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Click the videos to see more from Tuesday’s kickoff event.

