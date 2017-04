INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a storage unit burglary dating back to January.

27-year-old Christopher Demoss was arrested in connection to the burglary of storage units at a Storage Express in the 4800 block of Mann Road on January 31.

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from the units using a rented U-Haul truck.

He faces felony charges of burglary.

