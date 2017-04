HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Hancock County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for driving while intoxicated causing a fatal accident.

Authorities said Jason Phelps was driving while intoxicated in March when the the crash occurred.

He was scheduled to appear in court to answer to charges, but failed to appear.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

