INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some local firefighters went beyond the call of duty to lend a helping hand.

A crew of Wayne Township firefighters put their skills to work this week helping with yardwork.

Wayne Township Fire Department Capt. Mike Pruitt says firefighters were on a medical run when they saw an elderly woman struggling to mow her yard.

As you can see in photos shared by the department, the crew jumped in to help.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...