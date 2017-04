INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus.

Dispatchers with IMPD confirmed a crash between a bus and an SUV on the city’s northwest side.

The crash occurred around 8:45 Tuesday morning near the intersection of 86th Street and Payne Road.

No other information has been provided.

