Dozens of Indiana sites available for prescription drug drop-offs Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of sites will be available across Indiana this weekend for people to hand over unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications through a drug takeback program.

The nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Numerous police departments and other public safety agencies will have collection sites in all parts of Indiana, including nearly all Indiana State Police posts.

The collection sites are scheduled to be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers say the program aims to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of those medications. The DEA reports more than 29,000 pounds of drugs were collected in Indiana during last year’s takeback day.

To search for a site near you, click here.

