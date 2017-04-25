Fight between moms at Lafayette day care ends in stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking into a stabbing that took place at a Lafayette day care. Investigators said two mothers got into a fight in the parking lot.

“We’re just all a little bit shocked. I just was scared. I wanted to make sure all the kids were OK.”

That was Rachael Siddall’s reaction when she rolled up to the Right Steps-Dennis Burton Child Development Center off North 19th Street Monday evening.

“We saw the cop cars. We saw you guys. We saw everybody. My first thing is, are the kids OK? What’s going on?” she said.

Siddall quickly learned that the children were safe, but the day care was the scene of a stabbing investigation.

Lafayette police said, just before 5 p.m., two mothers came to pick up their children. Investigators said the two women have ongoing issues with each other and a fight broke out in the parking lot.

“Two women were involved in a physical altercation. During the fight, one of them presented a knife and one of them was stabbed,” Sgt. Michael Brown said.

Police said the woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with an injury to her arm.

The other woman, who police say initiated the fight, was identified as Adrianne Baker. She was taken into custody and faces a preliminary battery with a deadly weapon charge.

Police had to talk to witnesses to try and piece the incident together.

“We’re trying to get through and find out who saw exactly what occurred, and then establish our fact line from there,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Siddall has nothing but nice things to say about the day care. She hopes this incident doesn’t reflect badly on the place her kids have grown to love.

“This is such a wonderful school,” Siddall said. “They’re like family to us, and everybody here is extremely close, so I just want people to know that I don’t want it to be a bad reflection on this school with what happened today. It’s just really sad that people had to take it to this level.”

As of late Monday night, police did not arrest the woman taken to the hospital.

Lafayette police said they will continue to investigate.

