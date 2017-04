GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood teen facing charges for fatally shooting his 16-year-old friend has taken a plea deal.

Isaac Stinemetz, 18, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges of reckless homicide and carrying a handgun without a license.

Investigators believe he shot and killed Zachary Edwards on Jan. 15 when he pointed a gun at Edwards and fired it, but thought it was unloaded.

Stinemetz has plead guilty to both charges.

He will face sentencing on June 8.

