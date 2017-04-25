IMPD looking for suspect after armed CVS robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for robbery.

It happened at CVS at 3805 North German Church Road around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A man entered the store and pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of a black cooler he was carrying, police said. He reportedly placed the gun on the counter and demanded money. He then stuffed cash into the cooler and ran away, according to police.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

