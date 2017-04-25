Johnson County group feeding hungry with Blessing Box

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A group in Johnson County will reveal their latest gift to the county on Tuesday morning.

A Leadership Johnson County class has created what they call Food for Thought, recognizing the need for food and basic necessities after finding about eight percent of the county’s residents live in poverty.

Their idea: Blessing Box, a box stocked with food and other essentials that is available 24 hours a day.

“We’re going to put four in Johnson County,” explained Darren Habig with Leadership Johnson County. “A couple in Greenwood, a couple in Franklin but our hope is that they’re all over Johnson County, so every corner has a Blessing Box so everyone can have an opportunity for food.”

The motto behind the box is “take what you need, give what you can.” Boxes will be stocked by the community, and the group hopes anyone who sees or hears about the boxes will get inspired to build and stock their own.

“What’s neat about them is you can take what you need and give as you can, so it’s a community wide effort to keep these boxes stocked and just to make it a better place to live,” Habig said.

The ribbon cutting for the first Blessing Box will be outside of Kic-It in Franklin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The other three boxes will be installed in the next couple weeks.

To learn more about the boxes, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...