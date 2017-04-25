Man accused of peering into homes reaches plea deal in unrelated case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man accused of peering into homes in the Franklin Township area has reached a plea deal in an unrelated court case.

Weston Gray of Indianapolis has reached a plea deal in a 2015 case of residential break-in and battery resulting in bodily harm.

In that 2015 case, Jamie Hogan told 24-Hour News 8 her son accidentally left the front door unlocked, after which Gray walked in her house and then inter her daughter’s room.

Hogan said the man then struggled with her son before they chased him out of the house, but he was never found or identified.

Then in August of 2016, Hogan said she saw home surveillance video of a man peeping into a Franklin Township home and knew it was the same man that was in her house.

According to court documents, Gray faces home detention, community corrections and electronic monitoring in the break-in and bodily harm case.

Police have not as yet linked Gray to the recent peeping cases.

