MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in custody following an investigation that lasted a year regarding the dissemination of child pornography in Muncie.

28-year-old Walter Springston was arrested Tuesday morning after the investigation concluded.

He faces eight felony counts of child exploitation.

The investigation dated back to March of 2016 following a tip.

He is currently lodged in the Delaware County Jail on a $146,000 bond.

