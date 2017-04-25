Police identified person of interest in IUPUI sexual assault cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating two separate cases of sexual assault on the campus of IUPUI. Police have identified and interviewed a person of interest, but as of Tuesday night have not made any arrest.

The first reported sexual assault happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Michigan Street and the second happened in the 900 block of West New York Street.

Police believe the same person is responsible for the sexual assaults. The victims told police a man approached them, initiated a conversation then attacked them.

Some students told 24-Hour News 8 this is alarming because it happened in the middle of the day. They are being extra careful after learning about reports of rape and fondling on campus.

Police said the victims did not know the suspect. The sexual assaults happened just three days apart.

“It just kind of makes you look over your shoulder,” said Claire Blankenberger, student. “You don’t know it could go on any time, any place, any where, any person.”

Claire Blankenberger is a sophomore and lives on campus. She said she’s not taking any chances.

“I don’t walk alone at night,” she said. “I always have someone with me I make sure I tell my roommates where I’m at and I have my mace and my keys.”

Police said the first sexual assault happened last Friday at Riverwalk Apartments around 3:30 p.m. At this time it’s still not clear if it happened inside or outside the building.

“It just made me nervous because I don’t know he’s still out there,” said Brittany Trimmell, student. “It’s just nerve wrecking.”

Brittany Trimmell said she felt uneasy going to class early Tuesday morning.

“I made sure I was aware of my surroundings this morning, I mean I usually am because we are in downtown Indy, said Trimmell. “It just kind of makes you sick to your stomach that someone would do that not only once but twice.”

Police said the second reported sexual assault happened in the area of West New York Street near University Boulevard. The 19-year-old victim told police she was fondled by a man.

“I hope they find him and I hope that the girls who he did this to get the justice they deserve and move forward with their lives,” said Krystal Maldonado, student.

This is the first reported sexual assault for IUPUI this school year, according to a university spokesperson.

Officials are urging students to be aware of their surroundings, use a buddy system when walking on campus and report any suspicious activity.

“Lastly, we just want to tell everyone trust your gut,” said Margie Smith-Simmons, university spokesperson. “If you’re walking and you kind of get that funny feeling inside of you and you say this just doesn’t seem right call someone if you see something say something.”

The university also has more than 270 emergency blue boxes on campus and a Safewalk program for students if they need a police escort on campus.

“We absolutely encourage people to use the safe walk program and to use the emergency blue box if they have any sort of issue or concern and that’s avaialble to faculty, staff, students, and visitors,” said Smith-Simmons.

The victims described the male suspect as possibly Latino with dark brown hair, approximately 5’6, weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black Nike basketball shorts, white Nike shoes, and a maroon hooded sweatshirt with a black backpack.

To request a Safewalk escort please call (317) 274-7233 (SAFE).

