Police: volunteer firefighter offers to fix car, but allegedly exposes himself instead

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A volunteer firefighter was arrested after an alleged sexual battery incident Monday afternoon.

According to Lafayette Police, 27-year-old Taylor Jero of Lafayette offered to help a woman fix her car in her driveway.

Police said when they went into the garage to get a tool, Jero attempted to grope the victim. She then pushed him away, but Jero exposed himself and masturbated.

The victim was not injured. She called police, and Jero was arrested.

He faces a preliminary charge of sexual battery.

Fire Chief Justin Commons with the Wea Township Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed Jero was part of the volunteer squad.

Wea Township Trustee Matthew Koehler said Jero is suspended from the department, pending the outcome of the investigation.

