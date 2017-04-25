Two sexual assault incidents reported at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of sexual assaults were reported at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Monday.

The crimes were reported to the IU Police Department-Indianapolis just before 5 p.m. Monday.

IUPD said a person said a rape occurred on April 21 at Riverwalk Apartments in the 1300 block of W. Michigan St.

Another report of fondling reportedly occurred Monday afternoon in the 900 block of W. New York St.

Investigators believe the same suspect committed both offenses.

Investigators are searching for a man with a dark complexion, approximately 5’6″ and 150 pounds with dark hair. On Monday, he was reported as wearing a black backpack, black Nike basketball shorts, white Nike shoes and a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information can call IUPD at 317-274-7911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...