50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm

WFLA Staff Reports Published:
(Provided Photo/Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center)

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Dozens of abused alligators were rescued in central Florida on Tuesday.

The Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center helped seize 50 gators that were being abused and neglected at a small, private alligator farm.

The alligators are now being moved to a large alligator farm where they will recover and eventually be introduced to large breeding ponds.

Officials with Wildlife, Inc. believe the farm is now having its license removed.

