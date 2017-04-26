50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Dozens of abused alligators were rescued in central Florida on Tuesday.
The Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center helped seize 50 gators that were being abused and neglected at a small, private alligator farm.
The alligators are now being moved to a large alligator farm where they will recover and eventually be introduced to large breeding ponds.
Officials with Wildlife, Inc. believe the farm is now having its license removed.
Alligator Rescue
Alligator Rescue x
