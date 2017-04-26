Authorities in Bartholomew Co. warn of “Xanie Tarts”

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Bartholomew County are warning residents of candy laced with Xanax.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, “Xanie Tarts” have been discovered in Bartholomew County.

Deputies say “Xanie Tarts” are a popular way for high school students to ingest Xanax. The candy will look normal and will be hard to tell if the candy has been laced with anything.

Deputies say that a 17-year-old Columbus High School student was found in possession of the candy laced with Xanax.

The sheriff says that it they are worried more be circulating in the area and that if ingested, it may lead to an overdose.

