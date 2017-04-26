Carmel fifth-grader creates nonprofit to collect books for those in need

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel fifth-grader is continuing her quest to collect thousands of books for kids who may not have any.

This week, she’s getting help from some of her classmates with a book drive at College Wood Elementary.

In the first two days of the drive, the students collected nearly 1,800 books.

The student council set up some spirit days to get kids excited about bringing in books.

Fifth-grader Keira Hacker is leading the charge, creating a nonprofit called For the Love of Books last semester. So far, she’s gathered nearly 2,000 books.

She donated some of the reading materials to a food pantry. Kids who were at the food pantry could pick as many books as they wanted.

Hacker also plans to use the books to create a small library, and she wants to donate some to the Brightwood Community Center in Indianapolis.

“I knew that I had lots and lots of books — all that I could ever want,” she said. “And I knew that they did not have that, and I want them to learn to read.”

Her goal is to collect at least 10,000 books. To help with the effort, email forloveofbooks13@gmail.com.

