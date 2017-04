INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People wore denim at an event on Monument Circle Wednesday afternoon as a way to increase sexual assault awareness.

The idea of Denim Day stems from a 1990’s Italian Supreme Court ruling that stated the jeans of a sexual assault victim were too tight and that she must have helped the suspect remove them.

Walkers Wednesday united in holding a denim strip.

April is Victim’s Right’s Month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...