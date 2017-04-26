Docs: 80-year-old man punched, raped woman at gunpoint while trying to sell tablet

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman said she was punched and raped at gunpoint after going to a man’s house to sell a tablet for a friend.

William Graham, 80, has been arrested for the incident.

According to court documents, a 29-year-old woman called police from Fast Lane Foods in Kokomo just before 6 a.m. on April 24. Police said she was hysterical and only wearing a towel.

She was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo for treatment. She said she was trying to sell a tablet for a friend and was instructed by a man named Jerry Gold to go to 1409 N. Lafountain St. to sell the tablet. Court documents do not elaborate further on Gold’s role or relationship with the victim.

When the victim went to the address, she was led in and let inside by Gold. From there, the victim said two other men were inside the house. She said the older of the two men pushed her onto a bed, punched her in the head three times, forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her.

She said she was able to escape out of a bathroom window.

When officers arrived, they said Graham answered the door wearing only a t-shirt. When officers said they needed to speak with him about an incident that occurred, he said they needed a warrant and shut the door.

That search warrant was obtained and a SWAT team was deployed. Graham and another man, 56-year-old Robert Meriwether Sr., were arrested. Meriwether was arrested for body attachment and a failure to appear warrant.

The victim’s clothing was found inside of Graham’s residence.

Court documents do not state what Meriwether was doing in the residence at the time the crime was being committed. Court documents do not include any additional statements from Graham.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...