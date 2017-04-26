Gov. Holcomb speaks at FDIC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Governor Eric Holcomb spoke to thousands of firefighters in town for the Fire Department Instructors Conference Wednesday morning.

The conference, now in its 90th year, is taking place at the Indiana Convention Center.

During his address, Holcomb talked about the importance of firefighters in keeping our communities safe.

In addition to hearing from speakers, the conference also includes demonstrations, a fun run and a fitness competition.

The conference lasts until Saturday.

