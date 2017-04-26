IMPD search of vehicle leads to discovery of numerous narcotics, stolen firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD Northwest Narcotics detectives seized numerous narcotics after executing a search warrant on a vehicle over the weekend.

According to IMPD, 34 grams of suspected heroin, two grams of suspected cocaine and 338 grams of suspected marijuana were found in the vehicle Saturday.

During a separate search warrant executed last Friday on a home in the 2400 block of South Emerson Avenue, a vehicle was discovered in a carport. The person living in the house denied even knowing where the vehicle came from.

Police brought in a K-9 to assist and it alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to police impound and a search warrant for the vehicle was granted.

In addition, police found equipment to cut and package heroin and cocaine with residue on them. A stolen firearm was also found in the vehicle.

