IMS grandstands to go smoke-free

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway grandstands are going smoke-free starting in October.

IMS announced the move Wednesday, saying that its grandstands will be entirely smoke-free beginning Oct. 14 and 15 for the Red Bull Air Race.

Additionally, IMS said it will provide a limited number of smoke-free family grandstands at the Brickyard 400 and at some Month of May.

IMS President Doug Boles said they are responding to what they have been hearing from fans.

“In recent years, our fans have consistently asked us to provide a smoke-free experience in the grandstands. This is especially true among families bringing younger children to the track. I’m pleased we’re making this move and look forward to working with our operational team, fans and partners to implement these changes,” said Boles.

