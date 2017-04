INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 14 new individuals are now on call to help in a medical emergency after being sworn in Wednesday.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services swore in 14 new graduates at its academy.

There were two separate groups from the the academy; people who had no experience who went through 18 weeks of classes and people who were already EMTs and paramedics before going to the academy.

Indianapolis EMS responds to more than 100,000 911 calls each year.

