IPS hears from community about recommendations to close 3 high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools got a chance to hear from people in the community about task force recommendations to close several high schools to improve operations and save money.

The community meeting was held at Glendale Library. Many residents went to the meeting with questions and concerns about the recommendations made by the task force.

The group is recommending the closure of three high schools in the district. But not everyone is on board with the proposal.

From table to table, people had an open discussion about the recommendations.

“When you see a school bus with seven kids on it, a school bus with maybe 12, another bus with 13 maybe 30 kids — I have a problem with that,” said John Jones Sr., resident.

John Jones Sr. sat at a table with some people worried about Crispus Attucks. According to IPS data, the high school has a 50.8 percent utilization rate for this school year. Other people are worried about the financial cost.

“My question is where is that money going to go if these schools close and if those money will still be available for the children, that’s going to be disrupted by the closing,” said Cynthia Abdullah, resident.

Last week the task force released a report of its recommendations to close three high schools for the 2018-2019 school year.

The group believes closing the schools could help streamline operations, saving $4 million per yer.

But Chris Baker wants to know if this will have an impact on school activities and programs like sports.

“By closing these schools, are you going to improve on those things, particularly for inner city schools and inner city kids who have idle minds and need those sort of things to keep them going?” Baker asked.

Right now it’s still too early to tell what the outcome will be — three more community meetings are scheduled for the next couple weeks.

“The question becomes are we giving the kids that we’re sending to seven different facilities a fair shake or can we consolidate them,” said Michael O’Connor, school board vice president. “I mean this is a community involvement.”

The task force will have to make a final recommendation after considering feedback in June.

The school board will take a vote sometime in September.

The next community meetings are scheduled for: May 1 at Ivy Tech Culinary Center at 2820 N Meridian Street; May 11 at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 5950 E. 46th Street; and May 15 at Haughville Library at 2121 W. Michigan Street. The meetings start at 6 p.m.

