IUPUI students get defensive training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday evening, about 27 IUPUI students gathered inside the university’s police station.

The group, which also included some IUPUI staff members, were there for a self-defense course called, “Rape Aggression Defense.”

During the course students received classroom instructions on how to protect themselves in an encounter, and how to escape. After the lecture, those in attendance went into another room, where a wrestling mat was on the floor and an officer in pads was awaiting their arrival.

One by one the students got the chance to practice the techniques they learned in the classroom.

“It is empowering me and the girls. They come in not knowing how powerful they are,” said IUPUI Detective Kimberly Minor.

The classroom instructions come at the right time. Just this week, three IUPUI female students were sexually assaulted on campus.

“I thought it would be really good for me to take it, to better defend myself,” said IUPUI freshman Grace Gore.

Police have not made any arrests, but they do have a person of interest. The Rape Aggression Defense classes are open to the public. The classes will resume again in October.

The classroom instruction cost about $25.

If you would like more information contact the IUPUI Police Department’s non-emergency number at 317-274-2059.

