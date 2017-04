CHAMPAIGN, IL (WCMH) – If you are looking for some cheap eats, Jimmy John’s will be offering $1 subs next week.

According to the sandwich maker’s Facebook page, you can get a sub for $1 between the hours of 4pm-8pm at participating locations on May 2.

The subs included in the meal are:

#1 – Pepe

#2 – Big John

#3 – Totally Tuna

#4 – Turkey Tom

#5 – Vito

#6 – Vegetarian

To find the nearest Jimmy John’s nearest you click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...