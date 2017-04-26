Man arrested for attempted murder in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a Bloomington shooting.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, 21-year-old Glenn Ford III has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 23 in the 100 block of South Kingston Drive.

Police say they responded to the area for reports of shots fired. After arriving to the scene, all involved parties had left the area.

However, a short time later, officers received a call that a man, 24-year-old Corey Powell, had walked into IU Health Bloomington Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.

Powell later told detectives he Ford confronted him in a gas station parking lot over missing money. Ford fled the area, in a vehicle, as Powell giving chase. It was during this encounter that Ford fire several rounds at Powell.

Ford faces preliminary charges for attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

