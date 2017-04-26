New hospital closer to opening its doors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An east side hospital is one step closer to opening its doors.

On Wednesday, crews placed the last steel beam atop the tower of the new Community Hospital East.

Officials say the facility will feature 175 beds for inpatient and outpatient procedures. Its emergency room is designed to be the third largest in Indianapolis.

The beam used at Wednesday’s ceremony was signed by patients, visitors and employees.

The hospital is expected to open its doors by Nov. next year.

For more on this story, click on the video.

