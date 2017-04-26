2 in custody after IMPD officer fires shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say an officer fired shots at an armed man who refused to lower his gun early Wednesday morning on the southeast side of the city.

According to IMPD, officers were called to Family Dollar on E. Raymond Street near Sherman Drive around 1:30 a.m. on report of a suspicious person.

When police arrived, the man ran between two buildings.

A second man armed with a gun refused to lower the firearm, according to police, and an officer fired multiple shots. No one was hurt.

The armed man was taken into custody.

The suspect who ran is believed to be wanted on a felony warrant. He was captured several hours later.

It’s unclear if the two men are connected, police said.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...