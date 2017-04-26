Puppies left to die in dumpster thrive in adopted homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A litter of puppies discovered as newborns in a dumpster by an Indianapolis police officer is thriving, according to an update provided by a rescue group responsible for the puppies’ care.

Every Dog Counts Rescue posted an album of photographs on Facebook of the seven puppies saved from the trash in December 2016.

All seven puppies were adopted to permanent homes after receiving treatment made possible by community support.

The pictures are side-by-side comparisons from when the puppies were young and requiring bottle feedings to what they look like now.

The social media update included thanks to the community for supporting the rescue’s efforts to care for the litter.

“Special thanks to all of those who sent them supplies and formula, to all the wonderful people who were willing to open their homes to them, and to the awesome families who adopted,” the post read. “Though they had a tough first day of life, they have lived every day since surrounded by love.”

One of the adopted owners had a DNA test completed for her puppy that showed it to be half American Staffordshire terrier, 25 percent chow chow and 12.5 percent German shepherd.

