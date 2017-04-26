Son of Jerry Sandusky speaks at local anti-abuse group fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – One of the victims at the center of a nationwide child sexual abuse scandal will be in Carmel speaking to a group that knows the problem all too well. Chaucie’s Place in Hamilton County has invited Matthew Sandusky, the adopted son of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, to speak about the issue.

Research shows one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused. Chaucie’s Place is bringing in Sandusky as a way to spread prevention awareness. It’s especially important as April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Matthew Sandusky says he was sexually abused by Jerry Sandusky between the ages of eight to 17 years old.

Chaucie’s Place uses prevention programs to teach schools and other community leaders about the signs of child sexual abuse. Wednesday’s 7th annual Friends of Chacie’s Place breakfast is a fundraiser to keep its programs going.

Jack Powell, the executive director for Chaucie’s Place, says organizers looked into Matthew Sandusky’s credentials and thought he was a perfect fit for their message. Sandusky’s speech will discuss the grooming process as well as telltale signs of abusers and those being abused.

“One in ten, but it’s very unfortunate,” Powell said of the statistics. “But when it’s a teacher or a coach or someone kids trust it almost seems more insidious that way. Of course, social media, texting or cell phones or computers fall into that, and it’s so important parents watch and know where their kids are going in social media.”

Chaucie Quillen, the organization’s namesake, lived in Carmel and like Sandusky was abused by her father from the age of eight years old. Chaucie eventually reported the abuse by her father when she was 18, but ended up committing suicide in 1995. The group now works to prevent abuse.

