SW Indiana college student’s death investigated as homicide

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Police say the death of a southwestern Indiana college student whose body was found near a rural sports complex is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy showed 20-year-old Halee D. Rathgeber died after being shot in the head, but police have released few other details in the killing of the University of Southern Indiana nursing student.

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse said Tuesday there are no publicly named suspects in the case.

The Evansville woman’s body was found Monday in a soccer field complex’s parking lot along Indiana 66. That’s just east of Newburgh, about 15 miles east of Evansville.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the county coroner says it remains undetermined if Rathgeber was shot in the parking lot, but she’s believed to have died there.

