Third sexual assault reported on IUPUI campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IUPUI has confirmed that a third sexual assault was reported on campus Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the assault happened in the 1000 block of West New York Street at approximately 11:45 a.m.

A university official the suspect description provided matched the description given in the two prior sexual assault on campus.

The suspect has been described as a male, possibly Latino with dark brown hair, approximately 5’6″, weighing 150 pounds.

The first assault happened last Friday around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Michigan Street, with the second occurring Monday afternoon in the 900 block of West New York Street.

In the second assault, the 19-year-old victim told police she was fondled by a man.

The suspect was last seen wearing black Nike basketball shorts, white Nike shoes, and a maroon hooded sweatshirt with a black backpack.

Officials are urging students to be aware of their surroundings, use a buddy system when walking on campus and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information can call IUPD at 317-274-7911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

