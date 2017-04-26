Tornado warning issued for Putnam County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A tornado warning has been issued for one central Indiana county

Those counties under a tornado warning is for Putnam county until 7:15 p.m.

Additionally, several central Indiana counties are also under severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.

Counties under the severe thunderstorm watch include: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, and Vigo.

