Video shows topless woman get into mace fight in back of Ohio police cruiser

BEAVER TWP., OH (WCMH) – Video recorded in the back of a Columbus police cruiser shows a woman and a police officer spraying mace at each other.

According to police, the incident happened right in front of a police substation on East Main Street early Wednesday morning.

Video shows 26-year-old Quivonna Bonner handcuffed and without a shirt in the back of a Columbus police cruiser. The video shows her screaming, cursing and making obscene gestures.

According to court documents, Bonner repeatedly told officers she intended to mace them when they opened the cruiser door.

Bonner then managed to bring her handcuffed hands to the front of her body and get a can of mace she had hidden on her person, court documents said.

“Officer Tackett had the rear window cracked and as he got close to try and mace Ms. Bonner, Ms. Bonner reached up and sprayed her mace through the opening of the window at Officer Tackett,” said court documents.

The officer avoided the mace spraying out of the window and was able to spray his own mace back toward Bonner. Police said Bonner then dropped her can of mace.

Police described Bonner’s behavior as being so belligerent and erratic that she could not be interviewed or processed through the identification unit. She was taken directly to the Franklin County Jail.

Bonner was charged with assault on a police officer.

According to police, Bonner was originally arrested after officers were called to break up a fight.

