INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular weekly event has returned to downtown Indianapolis.

Workout Wednesday started its fifth season this afternoon with a fast paced, 45 minute hip hop workout.

Along with a workout on Georgia Street, a brand new run-walk 5K along the canal started at 5 p.m.

Workforce Week concludes Friday with a 48 team Handle Bar race around Monument Circle.

