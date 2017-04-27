As warm weather approaches, doctors warn of seriousness of skin cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the United States, there are more than five million cases of skin cancer diagnosed every year. It’s the most common form of cancer, yet experts say in most cases, it’s preventable.

Skin is our biggest organ. It’s exposed to the elements; chemicals, radiation and sunlight. It has a tough job in protecting us. Although it may seem like common sense, there are things we can do to lessen our chances of getting skin cancer. It’s something one woman wants everyone to take seriously.

Ashley Johnson may be just 33 years old, but she’s not too young to battle melanoma.

“Two years ago I went to the dermatologist for a yearly checkup and had a mole right here on my elbow. I asked the doctor to remove it. She said no, don’t worry about it. It’s nothing,” Johnson recalls.

A year later, Johnson went to the same doctor with concerns about the same mole. She says she got the same response. But this time, Johnson wasn’t taking no for an answer. She insisted that her doctor remove it.

“She called me a few days later, panicked,” Johnson continued, “This is really bad. It’s really deep. You need to see an oncologist and a plastic surgeon immediately.”

Days later, Johnson learned she had stage one melanoma. Doctors removed her mole, but it spread to her lymph nodes and progressed to stage three cancer.

“I have never been so scared in all my life,” she said.

After aggressive surgeries and medication, Johnson is now cancer-free. But the battle isn’t over. She continues taking several medications and sees her doctors on a regular basis.

Johnson has given up on tanning. She admits, she occasionally sunbathed and used tanning beds. It’s something experts have been warning people about for decades now.

“There is really good evidence that those induce skin cancer. Especially when it comes to melanoma. Unfortunately, your risk is seven-fold higher if you use the tanning bed,” said Dr. Bill Wooden of IU Health Center.

Dr. Wooden specializes in skin cancer. He says one person dies in this country every hour of melanoma. Which is why Dr. Wooden’s advice, although you’ve likely heard it, bears repeating.

“Protect yourself. Avoid direct sunlight. Wear sunscreen. Don’t allow kids to get to peeling, red sunburn,” he said.

Dr. Wooden adds that it never hurts to get a second opinion. Johnson wants people to remain optimistic.

“I was like, you’re going to be okay. This is not the end,” she said.

Johnson expects to finish treatment by November. She continues to work and says, for the most part, she feels okay. She is now seeing a new dermatologist.

For more on preventing, detecting and treating skin cancer, click here.

