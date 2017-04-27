Colts take Ohio State safety Malik Hooker

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —The Indianapolis Colts have taken Ohio State safety Malik Hooker with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, Hooker was considered the second best safety in this draft class behind LSU’s Jamal Adams. The New York Jets took Adams at No. 6.

Hooker gives Indy the big-hitting playmaker it has been lacking in the middle of its defense for years.

New general manager Chris Ballard made revamping the defense a priority in free agency. The Colts haven’t been ranked in the top half of NFL defenses in any of coach Chuck Pagaano’s five seasons.

Hooker became the highest draft pick by the Colts since Andrew Luck went No. 1 in 2012. He is the highest defensive player drafted by the Colts since Dwight Freeney in 2002.

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.

