Family members of murdered Delphi teens to speak

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Family members of Libby German and Abby Williams are scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon.

On Feb. 14, police in Delphi announced that they had discovered the bodies of two girls just off the shore of Deer Creek in Carroll County.

Police later identified the bodies as those of 13-year-old Libby German and 14-year-old Abby Williams.

Since then police have received thousands of tips related to the case. However, an arrest has yet to be made.

Mike and Becky Patty, Libby’s grandparents, and Anna Williams, Abby’s mother, will speak at the Dustry Trail Saloon in Kokomo at 5 p.m.

