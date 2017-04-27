Fishers police arrest men in burglary, theft case

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police arrested two men for breaking into homes and cars this week.

Officers said 21-year-old Marlin Rush and 18-year-old Derrick Johnson, both of Indianapolis, stole electronics and cash Monday morning.

Police say the car break-ins happened near 106th Street and Pike Bluff Drive. The home break-ins were less than a mile from there.

Barbara Schwartz said she woke up to find her cars ransacked.

“I always lock my car. On that rare occasion that I forgot, that’s what happened,” she said. “We’ve got security and two big dogs, and it happens everywhere. Nobody’s exempt from it.”

The thieves didn’t take anything from Schwartz, but some of her neighbors aren’t so lucky.

Officers said Rush and Johnson stole an iPad, purse, laptop, wallet and cash before they set off a home security alarm and tried—but failed—to run away from police.

Mike Hinkel spotted a band of police near Crystal Falls Lane looking for suspects around 5 a.m. Monday.

“I pulled out of the driveway and was wondering what was going on,” Hinkel said. “I’m originally from L.A. so I’m a little used to it, but I’ve been out here 17 years now, and it usually doesn’t happen here. I know it can happen anywhere.”

Detectives also found a juvenile asleep nearby in one of the suspect’s cars and arrested him, too.

Johnson and Rush face charges including burglary, theft, residential entry and resisting law enforcement. Rush also faces a marijuana possession charge.

Police said at least one new victim has come forward since Monday’s arrests and officers said more could come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fishers police at 317-595-3300.

